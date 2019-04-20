SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Zane Lewis Schoonover, 30, Syracuse, New York, formerly of Bidwell, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis with Pastor Denny Coburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Full Military Graveside Rites to be conducted by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Tuesday noon to the time of service.