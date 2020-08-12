WELLSTON — A. Dale Neal, 74, of Wellston, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home. He was born November 30, 1945, in Gallia County. He was married for 51 years to Carolyn Canter Neal. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Ernestine Neal; and brother-in-law, Dick Klinger.

Dale is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 51 years; his son, Rod; daughter, Robin (Don); granddaughter, Lauren; grandson, Griffin; brother, Dick (Carol); sister, Carolyn; and many nieces and nephews.

For eight and a half years, Dale served as a Jackson County Commissioner. Prior to being a county commissioner, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Policeman during the Vietnam War. After the Air Force, he served on the Troy Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Chief of Police for the Wellston Police Department, and retired from the Atomic Plant Police Department after 25 years of service.

Dale was always an advocate and supporter of 4-H and FFA programs. He was also a longtime member of the Jackson County Cattlemen's Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, and Masonic Lodge No. 15, Troy. In addition, he was a member of the American Legion Post 371, Wellston, and VFW Post 9092, Wellston.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at R.M. Williams Funeral Service with a funeral to immediately follow, commencing at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

*********

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields

and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.