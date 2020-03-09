BIDWELL — Addie J. "A.J." Raines, 95, Bidwell, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born July 24, 1924 in the Morgan Center community he was the son of the late Edward and Rosa Smith Raines. He was the owner and operator of the Raines Hardware Store in Vinton for several years and later retired from the Gallia County Highway Department with 30+ years of service. He served 2 1/2 terms as a Huntington Township Trustee and was a member of the Vinton Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and was a member of Post #4464, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a former member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He married Irene Mulholand on January 1, 1947 in Rutland and she preceded him I death on January 16, 2004.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jeannie (Richard) Hampton, of Bidwell and Becky (Charles) Griffith, of Bidwell and son, Allen Raines, of Vinton. Three special grandchildren survive, Shane Hampton, Ashley (Josh) Roach and Stephanie (Alex) Beelen and three great-grandchildren, Parker Roach, Rayna Beelen and Grady Beelen.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marie Roush and his brother, Carmel Raines.

Family graveside services were conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park. Military honors were provided by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail Team. Funeral arrangements were by the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.