DAYTON — Adrian D. Swindler, age 90 of Dayton, formerly of Gallipolis and Columbus, passed away February 24, 2020.

He was born March 25, 1929 in Gallia County to the late Judd and Bonnie Swindler. In addition to his parents, Adrian was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Swindler; 3 brothers: Howard, John and Carl; 4 sisters: Evelyn, Mildred, Louisa and Trula.

Adrian is survived by his children: Barbara Mills, Donna Beck, Vicki Mara (Michael), Sandy Bundenthal and Diane Swindler; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Phil (Janice); sister, Betty; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.