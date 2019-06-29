November 17, 1928 - June 13, 2019

The Rev. Al Mackenzie, 90, former rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Gallipolis, Ohio, died on June 13, 2019. Born in Gallipolis to the late Harold and Martha Mohnkern Mackenzie on November 17, 1928, he is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy Barfield Mackenzie, his sister Becky, and several dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Joan, his brother Richard, and his grandfather, the Rev. Charles Elliott Mackenzie, who also served as rector at St. Peter's Episcopal Church from 1910-1915. After graduating from high school, Al joined the U.S. Marine Corps. During basic training in North Carolina, he met and later married his wife Dorothy Barfield (Dot). After being honorably discharged, he worked for National Cash Register in Dayton. He then attended Ohio University where he graduated with a degree in Fine Arts. Later, in the early 1960s, he attended and graduated from the Protestant Episcopal Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia. In 1964, he became rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Gallipolis and served there for almost three decades. He also served as Chaplain on the Gallipolis Fire Department for many years.

He retired to North Carolina where he remained active in the Episcopal Church. Memorial services will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Gallipolis.

