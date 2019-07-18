PORT CLINTON — Alfred Mansfield Waugh, 67, of Port Clinton, passed away early Friday morning July 12, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky.

He was born on June 21, 1952 in Chillicothe, the son of the late Clifford R. and Letha L. (Beaver) Waugh, formerly of Gallia County.

He attended Catawba Island and Port Clinton City Schools.

Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors, and his love for the earth showed in his plants and gardening. He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as often as he could.

Survivors include his children: Karen Beverly of Spring Lake, North Carolina, John of Port Clinton, Eric of Perkins Township, and Megan of Huron; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie (Donna) of Cincinnati, Wayne (Karla) of Sandusky, Allen (Connie) of Greenwich, Gwynn (Lois) of Shiloh; sister, Patricia (Dave) of Chillicothe as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He has family and friends from Lake Erie to the Ohio River and in between. A huge Thank You to his special friends Mike Mansfield, Wayne Orris and John Fellure for all their love and support.

There will be no funeral services as he donated his body to go to the Cleveland Clinic to be used for medical science.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Brookside Church (Porter Center) 2215 Egypt Pike, Chillicothe.