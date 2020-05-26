Alice Fields
MASON — Alice Ruth (Lyons) Fields, 81, of Mason, W.Va., died on May 24, 2020. She passed away in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va., after a long courageous battle with cancer. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, W.Va., with Marty Obrien officiating. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
