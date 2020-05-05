PATRIOT — Alice M. Salisbury, age 86, of Patriot, died Monday May 4, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. Born November 24, 1933 in Waterloo, she was the daughter of the late Berkley and Neoma Knox Wiseman. In addition to her parents she was preceded by two brothers, Ted and Charlie Wiseman and by a sister, Nadine Phillips. Alice was a graduate of Waterloo High School and a homemaker. She loved cooking and gardening and was a member of Floral Friends Garden Club. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alden Salisbury who she married on August 15, 1955, a daughter, Beth (Jack) James of Patriot, grandson, Craig James of Rio Grande, sister, Dottie (Andy) Byus of Gallipolis and by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private with burial in Mound Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Craig James, Mark Phillips, Dennis Salisbury, Daryl Salisbury, Steve Salisbury, and Jack James. Honorary pallbearers will be: Andy Byus, Scott Byus and Kevin Byus. The family would like to thank the staff of Holzer Senior Care, as well as the residents. Alice Truly loved living there and being with her friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holzer Senior Care for their resident's activity fund. An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.