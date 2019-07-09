GALLIPOLIS, OHIO — Alicia Elizabeth (Jeffers) Tucker, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2019 at Arbors Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Gallipolis, following an extended illness.

She was born May 10, 1953, in Pomeroy, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Alfred and Pauline (Russell) Jeffers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lora Kay Stewart-Crager.

Alicia was a 1971 graduate of Wahama High School and a 1974 graduate of the Holzer School of Nursing. She was employed at Pleasant Valley Hospital for over 30 years in various capacities as a registered nurse. When she retired from full time employment, she was serving as the hospice director at Pleasant Valley Hospital. After retirement, she continued to work as a per-diem nurse for Pleasant Valley Hospital Home Health and Hospice. Throughout her career, Alicia proved to be a talented and skilled nurse. She was greatly appreciated and well loved by her patients and families as well as her many co-workers. Alicia was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mason.

Alicia is survived by a daughter, Rachel Elaine (Tucker) Rolling (Eric Smith) of Charleston; granddaughters, Mariah Rene Stewart and Caroline Elizabeth Rolling; sisters, Georgann (Jeffers) Fink of Columbus, Ohio and Theresa Jane (Jeffers) Stepp (Bryan) of Point Pleasant; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts. She had many, many friends who loved her bold, caring style and will be greatly missed by all.

Alicia will be remembered in a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mason, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Penn officiating. Prior visitation will be at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. After mass, a meal will be provided at the St. Joseph's Hall by the ladies of the church to celebrate Alicia's life.

Alicia's family would like to give a special thanks to Arbors of Gallipolis and DaVita Dialysis Center of Point Pleasant for their compassionate and loving care provided to her.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.