CROWN CITY — Alven L. Mooney, 93, of Crown City, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his children. He was born on Christmas Day 1926 to Clarence E. Mooney and Rosa Galloway Mooney. Alven was a lifelong resident of Gallia County. He was a proud WWII Army Veteran. Alven was a farmer; he raised tobacco and Polled Hereford cattle for many years. Alven was a retiree of Crown City Mining Co., among other jobs. He dearly loved his family and friends. Alven loved watching Gunsmoke, The Virginian, Bonanza, Wheel of Fortune, and Cash Explosion; and he loved his 1996 Chevy truck.

In 1949, Alven married Dolly Marie Parsons on Christmas Eve. They were married 64 years.

Alven was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2014; an infant daughter, Vivian Ann Mooney; three brothers, Harold Mooney, John Mooney, and Clarence Jr. Mooney of Crown City; a sister, Iva Dell Hall of Belle Center, Ohio; two young infant sisters; and a grandson, Mark A. Phillips.

Alven is survived by three children, Margie Sue (Lawrence) Phillips of Marietta, Carolyn (Kenny) McComas of Crown City, who were also his caregivers for many years, and son, Steven (Sharon) Mooney of Caldwell, Ohio; his brother, Frank (Edna) Mooney of Crown City; a sister-in-law, Grace Caldwell of Pataskala, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and several friends.

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Mike Phillips, Shelly (Joey) Nottingham, Shannon Smith, Steffi Marie (Nick) Eplion, Jessie (Chelsey) McComas, Stephie Dawn (Eric) Kasserman, Austin Mooney (Kaylee), and Dakota Mooney; eleven great grandchildren, Andy Phillips, Josh Phillips, Travis and Marisa Deuley, Savannah Smith, Hunter and Peyton Jackson, Kamren and Konner Eplion, Elijah and Kolton Kasserman, Jaycie and Carter Mooney, and Paislee McComas; and one great great grandchild, Oliver Deuley.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Jackson, Peyton Jackson, Austin Mooney, Dakota Mooney, Steve Mooney, and Nick Eplion. Honorary pallbearers will be Alven's loving son-in-laws, Kenny McComas and Lawrence Phillips; grandson, Jessie McComas; and special friend, Larry Garrett.

The family expresses a special thank you to St. Mary's Home Health; Sybrenia Burton of Hospice of Huntington; Dr. Silbermins, Dr. Sharma, and their staffs for their wonderful care; and Rosetta Barcus for her help and visits with Dad.

