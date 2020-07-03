1/
Angel Bird
1983 - 2020
WESTERVILLE — Angel R. Bird, 37, of Westerville, and formerly of Racine, passed away, on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Medical Center, Westerville, Ohio.

Born January 26, 1983 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia she was the daughter of William "Bill" and Judy Roush Bird who survive in Racine. She graduated from the University of Rio Grande with an Associates Degree in Building Maintenance Technology. She was a former E.M.T for the Portsmouth Ambulance, Meigs County E.M.S., and the Gallia County E.M.S. before moving to Louisiana to start her career with A.E.P. She was currently a substation mechanic and electrician for American Electric Power in Columbus.

She loved and was a season ticket holder of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and she was also an avid Ohio State fan attending most home games, she also was a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, and the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her canine companion, Atlas George Bird, a brother, Harold "Sonny" (Ronda) Bird, of Hanahan, S.C., sisters, Amber Roberts, of Athens, and Elizabeth (Steven Baird) Bird. Nieces and nephews, Rachel Bird, Kyle Bird, Ethan Roberts, Nick Roberts, Aubrey Roberts, and Madeline Roberts, special friends, Fantasy Carr, Tamecka Nave, and Leslee Dudding, and many additional friends throughout the country also survive.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harold and Emma Lee Bird, and her maternal grandparents, Everett and Grace Roush.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July, 7, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine with Rev. Dennis Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a Humane Society of your choice.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
JUL
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
