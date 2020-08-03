Angela Halley

THURMAN — Angela Michelle Boster Halley, age 51 of Thurman, passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at her home. She was born January 24, 1969 in Urbana.

She is survived by her mother, Anna Day of Thurman and her sister, Kimberly/Jeffrey Dawkins of Point Pleasant, W.Va., grandfather, Charles E. Hill of Thurman and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald L. Boster, stepfather, James C. Day, grandmother, Reba D. Hill, grandmother, Katherine Casey and grandfather, Bert Boster.

Angela was a 1987 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and Buckeye Hills Career Center Nursing Assistant Program. In her post-secondary education, she graduated from Buckeye Hills Career Center LPN Program in 1989

She received her Associate Degree as a Registered Nurse in 1994 and her BSN in 1996

She was proud of her career as a nurse and her time as a nursing instructor and legal nurse consultant. One of her proudest moments was receiving the Nurse of the Year Award at HCA River Park Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

Angela loved animals and was especially fond of Dachshunds. She rescued many pets over the years and loved them dearly.

Due to COVID-19 the family will arrange for a memorial service in Angela's honor when it is safer for all to attend.

In lieu of flowers friend may make donations to cover funeral expenses. Waugh-Halley Wood Funeral Home in Gallipolis is in care of arrangements.

