WESTERVILLE — Angela Wamsley, 55, of Westerville, passed peacefully at home on December 31, 2019. She was born August 4, 1964 to Lowen C. and Audrey Mae Saunders.

She is survived by the love of her life, Brian Edward Wamsley, with whom she was married to for thirty years; and their two children Olivia and Mason Wamsley. She is also survived by her father, Lowen C. Saunders of Crown City; sisters and brothers Renee (Keith) Bartimus of Crown City, Brad (Shannon) Saunders of Gallipolis, Alex (Michelle) Saunders of Chapmanville; father-in-law Carl (Sharen) Wamsley of Addison; mother-in-law Linda (Don) McDade of Cheshire; and sister-in-law Julie (Scott) Short of Gallipolis.

She is preceded in death by her mother Audrey Mae Saunders.

Angela was a wife and mother that most would only dream of having. Her courage, strength, and kindness will never be forgotten. She portrayed her courage and strength by battling cancer for many years. She was the true definition of a fighter. She showed her kindness all through her life by always working to help others in any and every way she could.

The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. A funeral celebrating Angela's life will be held at 10am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.