CROWN CITY — Anna Marie Gendreau, 55, of Crown City, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born October 6, 1963, at Melbourne, Fla. to the late Joseph III and Helen Joyce Crutckley Kozloski. She was a homemaker and loved her family and sewing.

Survived by son, John Michael Brewer, Jr.; sister, Mary Elizabeth Wolford; brother, Joseph (Ashley) Kozloski IV; nieces and nephews.

Along with parents, she was preceded by significant other, John Michael Brewer, Sr.; nephew, Malachi Sheets; niece, Jessica Beth Wolford; and brother-in-law, Ricky David Wolford, Sr.

The family will be having a private service at a later date. There is no visitation. Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.