GALLIPOLIS — Anna Christine "Chris" Holbrook, 66, of Gallipolis gained her wings and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Born on May 5, 1953 in Columbus, Chris was born to the late Leslie Kitchen and Irene Cox Kitchen, who survives her in Columbus. Anna married the love of her life, George A. Holbrook, Sr. on June 4, 1971; this union was blessed with two sons, George A. Holbrook, Jr. of Gallipolis and Matthew Holbrook of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Vallery Lynne, whom Chris home schooled until her illness; four siblings, Douglas, Penny, and Anita Kitchen, and Tina Lusignolo; and two sisters-in-law, Opal Cox and Ruby (Roger) Cox. Chris enjoyed singing and telling people about the Lord. She also enjoyed seeing her family, crafts, and bingo.

In addition to her father, Chris was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

The family would like to thank the staff of Arbors Second Floor for all the care and love they had for Chris; she considered them family also.

A memorial service for Chris will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Harrison Township Fire Department on Little Bullskin Road.

In lieu of flowers, Chris's family requests donations be made to Willis Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.