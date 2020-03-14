WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Anna Jean Baker, 90, of Williamsburg, Virginia, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the home of her daughter Cindy.

Jean was born on Aug. 27, 1929, in Logan, West Virginia, daughter of the late Clyde T. and Danise H. Holroyd Mitchell. She had been a registered nurse at Holzer Medical Center and a graduate of the Holzer School of Nursing.

She is survived by her children, Cliff (Angie) Queen of Gallipolis, Ohio, Charlotte Ann (Craig) Register of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Cindy Lou Jordan of Williamsburg, Virginia; grandchildren Katie Queen of Gallipolis and Carrie Long of San Antonio, Texas.

A private family funeral service will be held with her burial in Mound Hill Cemetery.

