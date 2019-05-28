GROVE CITY — Anna Belle Georgia Lambert of Grove City, born August 9, 1927 in Gallipolis, passed away at her home on Monday May 27, 2019.

She is proceeded in death by her parents George and Arlona Keith of Gallipolis. Sisters: Alma Triptych of Upper Arlington, Glenna Keller of Dunbar, W.Va., Virginia Adams of Grove City, Madeline Heery of Grove City, Maxine Baumbusch of Bullhead City, Ariz., Mary Margaret Keith. Brothers: Kenneth Keith and Chester Wilbur Keith. Charles R. Bradshaw of Gallipolis, who was the husband and father of her two loving sons. Survived by sons Keith Bradshaw (Marlene Bradshaw who passed in August 2017), Douglas Bradshaw (Shani McDonald) of Grove City. Grandchildren: Michael Bradshaw of Grove City, Lori Bradshaw of Grove City, and Amber Barnes of Grove City, as well as five great grandchildren.

Ann has been in Real Estate since 1973and was a member of the Elks Club, American Legion, Moose Lodge and Grove City Girls Club.

Friends and family may call at Schoedinger Funeral Home 3920 Broadway Grove City, Ohio, 43123, 614-875-6333. Calling hours will be on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at noon. Interment at Grove City Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.