VINTON — Annabel Richardson, 92, of Vinton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on July 15, 1927 in Eldora, Iowa, Annabel was the daughter of the late Roy Glen and Viva Elizabeth Garrett Shockey. Annabel was married to Kenneth Richardson, who preceded her in death. She was a bridal consultant and a seamstress.

Annabel is survived by her granddaughter, Jennifer Harmon (Rick Haislop) of Gallipolis; grandsons, Jim (Christie) Carpenter of Phoenix, Arizona and Jason (Kathryn) Carpenter of Ohio; great grandchildren, Zachary Carpenter, Spencer and Annabel Greathouse, Sunny, Damien, Lauran, and Grant Harmon, and Cameron and Sahara Harmon; and great great granddaughter, Aria Jane Carpenter.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Annabel was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Shriver; longtime companion, Norman "Pete" Martin; and son, Ronald Lee Martin.

Calling hours for Annabel will be held from 11 a.m.- noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Meigs Memory Gardens with Pastor Aaron Young officiating.

