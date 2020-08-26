Arnold Mitchell

Arnold Ray Mitchell went to rest in God's arms on August 24, 2020 at the age of 90 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Melva Mitchell, sister Maxine Mitchell, brothers Lawrence Alvin and Norman Mitchell, brothers-in-law Kenneth Sanders and Don James, great niece Jaime Supple and great nephew James Thompson. Also preceding him in death were his first wife Audrey (McKinney) Mitchell and second wife Nellie (Huffman) Mitchell.

Ray is survived by his children Pam Mitchell, Bob Mitchell and Teresa Bell (Mike) and step-children Ronnie Huffman (Jenny Jo) and Beverly Gray (Jimmy). Also surviving are his sisters Nancy James and Donna Roberson (Carroll), Mississippi, brother Fred Mitchell, Atlanta, sisters-in-law Mary Mitchell and Bonnie Mitchell, and a host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

Ray was a 1949 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. After he graduated, he got a job in construction on the Kyger Creek Power Plant, then was hired to work there when it began operation. He studied up and became an Engineer. He worked at Kyger Creek for his entire career, and made many good friends in that time. He worked shift work and became good at sleeping through anything.

Ray was a singer and a songwriter. He had a beautiful, booming voice and would sing hymns for area churches, and at his parents' house on Sundays when the family would gather around the piano and sing. He also wrote hymns that showed his strong connection with God and his Christian faith.

Ray was the "Garden Man." For many years after he retired, he would tow his John Deere garden tractor out to till gardens and do other jobs for people. During those years, if you called his house, you'd hear the joyful phone greeting: "Yep, you've got the Garden Man!" He loved helping others.

Ray was Santa Claus. He was a big man in many ways, and for years he would dress up in a Santa suit and visit family, friends, neighbors and mostly anyone who would ask for a visit from Santa. He was a jolly and generous man, and made a perfect Santa Claus.

Ray was a tinkerer and a fixer. He could fix anything and loved the challenge of a project.

Finally, he was a good, kind and gentle man and his presence here will be greatly missed.

His great-grand daughter Mariah Garrett and son-in-law Jimmy Gray, along with other loving family members, provided comfort and support to him in his final days on earth. Nurses on 4E at Holzer Hospital provided outstanding compassionate care for him.

A small, private service will be held in his honor. Those wishing to express condolences or remembrances are asked to donate to their favorite charity in Ray's name. Flowers and cards may be sent to: Willis Funeral Home, 12 Garfield Ave., Gallipolis, OH 45631 by Thursday afternoon, August 27.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.