GALLIPOLIS — Ballard Lee Howell Jr., 80, of Gallipolis, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family at his residence.

He was born June 8, 1938 in Paintsville, Kentucky, son of the late Ballard L. Howell Sr. and Margie Hollbrook Rife. Ballard was married to Janice VanSickle on June 10, 1959 and she survives him. He was retired from AEP and attended church at the Church of Christ in Christian Union. Ballard was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. He enjoyed softball, bowling and golf. He loved the Lord and he loved his family.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Janice Howell of Gallipolis; his children, Christi (Robby) White of Hurricane, W.Va., Lori (Randy) Harrison and Karla Sexton (fiance`, William Young), all of Gallipolis; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Norma (Greg) Howell of Ona, Debbie (Bud) Boster of Huntington; a brother-in-law, Dale (Virginia) VanSickle of Gallipolis; a special friend, Kitty Hardyman of Gallipolis.

In addition to his parents, Ballard was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Kaylee Price.

Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Mike Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in Reynolds Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

