Dr. Balusamy Subbiah died peacefully at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living on May 14, 2020 in Moorestown, New Jersey at the age of 82. Dr. Subbiah is survived by his wife Vela Subbiah of Moorestown, New Jersey and his two daughters Uma Subbiah of Taunton, Massachusetts and Shanthi Subbiah of Moorestown. He is also survived by his five grandchildren. They are Maya Krachman, Nathan Krachman, Sasha Krachman, Anjali Doraisami, and Meena Doraisami. Dr. Subbiah was born on January 20, 1938 in Tamil Nadu, India. He graduated from Madras Medical School with a degree in Medicine. He married Vela Subbiah, whom he met while they were working at the same hospital where he worked as a doctor and she as a nurse. After getting married, they moved to Moshi, Tanzania, East Africa where he worked as a doctor and they had their two daughters, Uma and Shanthi Subbiah. They then immigrated to the US where they moved to New Jersey and he did his residency. They later moved to Providence, Rhode Island where he did his fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine. After that they moved to Clarksburg, West Virginia where Dr. Subbiah worked at the VA Hospital. After a few years, the family moved to Gallipolis, where they lived for over 30 years. Dr. Subbiah worked as a physician at the Medical Plaza caring for many of the residents of Gallipolis over the years. Due to COVID 19 there will be no funeral and service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store