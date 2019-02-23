THE PLAINS — Barbara Ann Adams, 75, of The Plains, died Monday February 18, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, GA.

Born July 22, 1943 in Chester, Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late George E. & Esther F. Winner Wright. A graduate of Eastern High School, she had been employed at the General Telephone Co. in Athens and she retired from the Athens County Jobs and Family Services, where she worked in accounting. She was a former resident of Athens, and moved from The Plains to Morganton, GA, where she had been a resident for two weeks. She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Dean) Worthingstun of Morganton, GA, and Judy (Bill) Breedlove of Crestwood, KY; three grandsons, Patrick Henry Capehart Matthew Ryan Capehart, and Logan Lee Breedlove; two granddaughters, Rayanna Mae Breedlove and Kaylee Nicole Breedlove; a great-grandson, Justin Lee Capehart; three sisters, Gladys Spencer of Bashan, Norma Cain of The Plains and Virginia Willie of Chauncey.

Barbara had a strong faith in the Lord, and this was evident in the way she lived her life caring for others and sharing Christ's Love with those in need. Barbara loved the outdoors, she enjoyed hiking in southeastern Ohio and the Great Smokey Mountains; along with spending time at the beach. Barbara had a love of NASCAR, she enjoyed watching the races and attending them with her family. Her favorite driver was Mark Martin, however; she had a strong dislike for the Busch Brothers.

Funeral service will be conducted Friday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Dean Worthingstun officiating. Burial will be at Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

