GALLIPOLIS — Barbara A. Hayes, 88, of Gallipolis passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on July 21, 1931 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Barbara was the daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn Ferguson Sicks. Barbara was married to Brady Hayes, who survives her in Gallipolis; they were married for 31 years going on 44 years. Barbara retired as an agent with Capital Insurance Agency and worked as a manager for General Cinemas Theaters in Florida. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Barbara enjoyed her pets.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Brady Hayes; daughter, Susan (Larry) Garman of Ruskin, Florida; son, Michael Snyder of Ruskin, Florida; grandchildren, James (Rikki) Learish of North Carolina and Barbara (Rich) Mace of Florida; and two great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Stanley Snyder and five siblings.

A graveside service for Barbara will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Gravel Hill Cemetery with Bob Powell and Pastor Brenda Barnhart officiating. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home.

