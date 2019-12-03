GALLIPOLIS — Barbara Null Richards, 81, of Gallipolis passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Born on February 17, 1938 in Huntington, West Virginia, Barbara was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clarice Howard Null. Barbara was married to John R. "Jack" Richards, who preceded her in death on October 17, 2019. She was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School, Class of 1956 and a member of the G.A.H.S. Alumni Association Board. Barbara earned a Bachelor of Science from Ohio University and a Masters from University of Dayton. She was teacher, having retired from the Gallipolis City Schools. Barbara was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Emblem Club, Gallia County Genealogical Society, OGS Chapter, and Chi Omega Social Sorority.

Barbara is survived by her son, William F. "Bill" (Brandy) Richards of Gallipolis; daughter, Lori Richards Fowler of Hilliard; sister, Bette Null Horan of Gallipolis; brother, Merrill Null of Gallipolis; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kay Evans of Gallipolis; nieces, Bethany (Bob) Oder of Arizona, JoEllen (Mark) Kueck of Springfield, Missouri, Susan Calhoun of Athens, Bev (Dan) Dunkle of Gallipolis, and Jackie (Tombo) Woodward of Gallipolis; and nephews, Michael Null (Lori Woodard) of Plain City and Ron (Barbara) Dille of Texas,

In addition to her parents and her husband Jack, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Marianna Null Dille; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert M. and Ruth Arnold Richards; and brothers-in-law, Bill Joe Evans and Don Horan.

A Memorial Service for Barbara will be held at noon on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Ray Kane and Bob Powell officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Green Township. The family asks that you consider making a donation in Barbara's name to the Gallia County Genealogical Society or to a .

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.