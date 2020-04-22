OAK HILL — Barbara Kay (Walker) Spencer, age 76, of Oak Hill, Ohio went home to be with her Savior on April 21, 2020. She was born October 26, 1943 in Olive Hill, Kentucky to Charlie Cox and Maggie (Fields) Walker. When Charlie and Maggie divorced, she was later adopted by Maggie's husband, Estill Walker who raised her as his own.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Spencer of Bidwell; son, Tim Spencer of Oak Hill; two granddaughters, Lindsay (Gary) Spencer of Bidwell and LeAnn Spencer of Oak Hill; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Marcum and Shaylin Spencer of Bidwell; two brothers, Donald Walker of Tennessee and Rondall (Donna) Walker of Oak Hill; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and loving family members and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her fathers, Charlie and Estill; her beloved mother, Maggie; four brothers: Ora, Junior, Frank, and Ed; and sister, Beulah.

She was a Special Education teacher at Guiding Hand in Cheshire.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, private family services will be held at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill, Ohio.