GALLIPOLIS — Barbara Donna Thompson Trout, age 74 of Gallipolis, died Monday June 8, 2020 at her home.

Born January 1, 1946 in Gallia County. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Thompson and her Honorary mother, her aunt Eva Mooney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by brothers and sisters, Eileen Montgomery, Francis Thompson, Charles Thompson and Homer Thompson.

Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking and having her family and friends gather at their home to enjoy her good cooking.

She is survived by her husband Richard Earl Trout who she married in November of 1966. Along with her children, Sandy Ross of Gallipolis, Lori (Keith) Bochard of Delaware, Holly (Virgil) Wolford of Gallipolis and Brandy (Jason) Johnson of Gallipolis; nine grandchildren, Dalton Banks, Ciara Ross, Brittany Bochard, Sarah Doolittle, Dakota Ward, Joseph Hubman, Jordan Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, and Jasper Johnson and by two great grandchildren, Case Doolittle and Remi Doolittle. Also surviving is her cherished sister in law, Beverly Thompson.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Truman Johnson and Pastor Mark Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. We ask all those visiting to observe social distancing guidelines.

Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Johnson, Jasper Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Dalton Banks, Joseph Hubman, and Dakota Ward.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Promised Land Church 4905 Clay Chapel Road Gallipolis, OH 45631

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-hallley-wood.com