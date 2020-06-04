MASON, W.Va. — Barbara Alice (Byus) VanMatre, 78, of Mason, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Rev. Sarah Lowden officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.