KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a lengthy and hard fought battle with cancer, Basil Eugene "Gene" Eads went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019, at his home in Knoxville, Tenn. Gene was born in Gallia County, in Gallipolis, Ohio on February 18, 1938.

Preceded in death by: Father, Roy Basil Eads; mother, Mary Louise Burnette Eads Amos; sister, Anita Faye Shaver; brother, Larry W. Eads.

Survived by wife, Carol P. Eads of 41 years; daughters, Tammy M. Powell, Kimberly L. Hall (Tony); son, Curtis E. Bates, and Kim Roberts; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, Tenn. from noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Ginny Ireland officiating. Graveside service and interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the cemetery of Berry Highland West with military honors.