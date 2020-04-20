POMEROY — Ben Roger Coppick Sr., 56, of Pomeroy, died Sunday April 19, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, Ohio.

Born Sept. 24, 1963, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Theodore and Zella Mae Pack Coppick Sr. Ben was employed by Pullins Escavating in Pomeroy, was avid honey bee keeper and hard worker.

He is survived by one daughter, April (Thomas) Coppick; two sons, Ben (Lindsay) Coppick Jr and Matthew (Lenora) Coppick; the mother of his children Sherri Bonsu; seven grandchildren, Zariah Williams, Jaxon Coppick, Cade Coppick, Kyler Phillips, Ava Phillips, Jayce Phillips and Parker Leamond; two brothers, Ted Jr. (Patty) Coppick and Dave Coppick and two sisters, Bonnie Coppick and Nancy Lawson.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tiffany and brother, Jerry.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at Sandhill Cemetery in Long Bottom with Pastor Earl James Jr. officiating. Those interested in participating in the funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery should be at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. We ask that you stay in your cars to comply with the governors stay at home order. A funeral home representative will direct you to your place in the procession.

Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.