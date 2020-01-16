VINTON — Benita F. "Fay" Kelly, 68, of Vinton, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her daughter's home.

Born on June 5, 1951 in Nolan, West Virginia, Fay was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Marie Watkins Bowens. In addition to her parents, Fay was preceded in death by her former husband, Donald Marcum and brother, Benny.

Fay is survived by her daughter, Robin (Bryan) Shriver of Vinton; son, Jason Marcum of Vinton; grandchildren, Jessica Shriver of Jackson, Jason Matthew (Anna) Shriver of Marysville, Nakeisha, Dameion, Joseph, and Derrick Shriver, Jacob Marcum of Athens, and Joshua Marcum of Vinton; great granddaughter, Lenna Shriver; sisters, Brenda (Frank) Smallwood of Columbus, Mary Bowens of Stanton, Kentucky, Kathy Caudill of Scottown and Shirley (Mike) Tucker of Stanton, Kentucky; brothers, George (Ruby) Bowens of Crown City, Bruce (Ruby) Bowens of Columbus and Danny (Julie) Bowens of Louisa, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Fay will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Chet Hess officiating. Her burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call Monday prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.