GALLIPOLIS — Benjamin Howard Potter Jr., 75, of Gallipolis, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center.

Born November 26, 1943 in Ashland, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Benjamin Howard Potter Sr. and Genevieve Adams Potter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Betty Bowen.

Bennie was a Veteran, serving in the United States Marine Corp. He worked and retired as a boilermaker. He attended White Oak Baptist Church and was a member of American Legion post #27. post #4464 and the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge.

He is survived by two sons, Ben (Jenn Forton) Potter III of Edgewood, Ky., Levi (Kelly) Coughenour of Gallipolis, one daughter, Ladusta (Donovan) Cremeens of Bidwell, one brother, Raymond Carl (Rita) Thacker of Missouri, one sister, Jenny (Fran) Signorini of Huntington, seven grandchildren, Ben, Morgan, Oliver, Kaelynne, Kaden, Aiden and Donovan. Also surviving is his beloved friend and mother of Levi and Ladusta, Cathy L. Coughenour Potter of Cheshire and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be noon, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral home with Pastor Carl Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Russell, Ky. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Pallbearers will be, Oliver, Ben, Derek, Donovan, Ryan and Keith. Military funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the Veteran Funeral Detail.

In lieu of flowers contributions, can be made to the or to the National League of POW/MIA Families.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.