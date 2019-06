COOLVILLE — On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Bernice M. Hart, passed away at the age of 85.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Vanderhoof Baptist Church with Pasto Lloyd Winans officiating. Burial will follow in the Meigs County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church Monday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.