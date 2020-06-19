Bette Goodrich

Born: December 2, 1929 Died: June 9, 2020

Bette was born December 2, 1929 in Gallipolis, to Roy G. and Alta Daugherty Shoemaker who preceded her in death. She distinguished herself in High school by being inducted into National Honor Society. She liked to say that she was the youngest inductee at Gallia Academy; but then laugh and say of course that was because I was born in December. She then attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio for a year.

In 1948 she married Donald Burkett and was married for 43 years. They had 3 sons Douglas (Elizabeth Caldwell), Scott (Julie Campbell) and Jonathan (Mary). Bette had 5 grandchildren Ashley, Carley, Adam, Heather and Jonathan. She had 1 great-grandson Jack. The children were all born in Toledo. While in Toledo Bette was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry. She also did volunteer work with the local historical Society. In 1982 she moved from Toledo to New Orleans. In 1985 retirement took her from New Orleans to Pelican Bay in Daytona Beach. While in Daytona Bette was an active member of the Pelican Bay Country Club serving as 1st Vice President of the Women's Club for 5 years. She also volunteered for 8 years at Halifax Hospital.

On October 18, 2003 she married Charles Bruce Goodrich who was retired from INCO International. An interesting fact was that for a time Bruce was employed at the INCO facility in Huntington, W.Va. He once told her "if I only knew that you were just up the river." Bruce preceded her in death in 2010.

In 2011 Bette purchased a house in Gallipolis and made her last move. In her later years she was assisted by 3 special care-givers Vicki Swindler, Joan Staten and Dee Lemley. Bette was also preceded in death by her brother Alva G. Shoemaker who retired from Commercial and Savings Bank of Gallipolis. A memorial service will be held at Waugh-Halley Wood Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27th from 1-2 p.m. Burial services will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com