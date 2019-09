GAY — Betty Arleigh (Hughes) Casto, 80, of Gay, formerly of Ravenswood Pike in Ripley, died on Sept. 9, 2019 in Eldercare of Ripley.

The service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Douglas Garten officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Casto Funeral Home, Evans, is serving the Casto family.