DEBARY — Betty Swain Copley, 85, of Debary, Florida, formerly of Gallia County, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her residence.

Born on May 8, 1933 in Jackson County, Ohio, Betty was the daughter of the late Cecil and Laura Wheeler Swain. Betty was married to Willard Copley on April 4, 1953 in Jackson; Willard preceded her in death on February 9, 2015. She graduated from Jackson High School in the Class of 1951 and was a 4-H advisor from 1963-1985.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Susan (James) Musgrove of Deland, Florida and Lori (Michael) Brannan of Debary; grandson, Ryan (Cassie) Elliott of Gallipolis; granddaughter, Jillian (Travis) Souders of Lancaster, Ohio; four great grandchildren, Todd and Brianna Elliott and Trent and Max Souders; and two sisters, Helen Smith of Deland and Donna Wyant of Jackson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Swain and sisters, Loretta Riegel and Carol Cruse.

The funeral service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the funeral home.

