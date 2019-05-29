Betty Faye Will Wagner Loucks

Service Information
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
45631
(740)-446-0173
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Betty Faye Will Wagner Loucks, 98, passed away November 26, 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina.

A memorial service of a Life Well Lived will be held Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., Mt. Hermon United Brethren church, Wickham Road, Pomeroy. Service will be performed by Pastor Adam Will, Betty's great nephew, in the church founded by her Grandfather Moses Will. Betty's ashes will be buried at Mound Hill Cemetery, Sunday, June 2 at 1:30 p.m. Processional will start at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home in Gallipolis.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.