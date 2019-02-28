COLUMBUS — Betty Jean Hern, 73, of Columbus, died February 26, 2019.

Born in Gallipolis March 10, 1945 to John and Virgie (Felluer) Houck, Sr. She attended Faith Community Church of God in Grove City.

Survived by children Brian Hern, of Columbus, and Jeana (Shad) Mitchell, of Galloway; grandchildren Rebekah Hern, Brayden Mitchell, Alex Mitchell and brother Kenneth Houck. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert "Fuzzy" Hern, brothers John Houck, Jr., Glenn Houck and Farrell Houck.

The family invites friends to call at the Rader-Lynch and Dodds Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 E. High St. London, Ohio, Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ralph Watts officiating. Burial in Kirkwood Cemetery. Condolences to www.rldfh.com.