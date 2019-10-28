GALLIPOLIS — Betty Jo Higley, 77, Gallipolis, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kobacker House, Columbus. She was born June 27, 1942 in Vinton, to the late Robert D and Ethel Osborne. Betty married Denver Keith Higley who preceded her in death in 2005. She was a member of Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jackson.

Betty is survived by her son, Timothy (Susie) Higley, Long Bottom; grandchildren: Joshua Ryan Hall, Dylan Alexander Higley, Hannah Elizabeth (Matt) Wright, Elizabeth Erin Taylor, Andrew Christian Welch, Halie Welch, Ashley Nicole (Francis) Mensah, Krista Noel (Tanner) Brotherton, Allyson Michelle Miller; sister, Shirley (Larry) Terry, Thurman; brothers, Robert, (Donna) Osborne Jr., Jackson, Larry Osborne, Gallipolis; and a very special friend, Peggy Snyder, Pomeroy.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty Jo was preceded by her brothers, Wayne and Bruce; and her sisters, Ruby, Donna and Sylvia.

Funeral service for Betty Jo will be held 11 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Pastor Ron Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Brush Cemetery, Vinton. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5– 7 p.m.

