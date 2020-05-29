RACINE — Betty Faye Proffitt joined her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020. Being born and raised in Brewton/Castleberry, Alabama, she was a southern and gracious lady. She met and married a Navy gentleman in 1956 and moved to Milton, Florida, where together they started and raised their family. Later, they had their family business (Git-it-Rental). When they retired, they moved to Racine, where she was involved in her church, Community of Christ, Sunshine Circle, Tops, and Chorus in Ravenswood Senior Citizens Center. Left here to cherish the many memories, the love and laughter, her husband of 64 years, James Proffitt, Sr.; three daughters, Debra (Robert) Morris, Diane Proffitt, and Denna Proffitt; one son, James (Cindy) Proffitt, Jr.; two grandchildren, James (Kenna) Proffitt, III, and Krystal (Paul) Pollak IV; five great grandchildren, Avery, Ty and Wiley Proffitt, and Paul John and Samantha Pollak; one brother, Gary (Diana) Kirkland; and numerous nieces and nephew she enjoyed. She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Harris, and Father George Kirkland; one daughter, Donna; an infant son Johnny; two sisters, Louis Dolhite and Colon Nelson; five brothers, Alferd, Harvey, Hanzel, Cleve and Jimmy Kirkland. There will be services held in Racine and Milton, Florida, after COVID-19 has passed and will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at Coldwater Cemetery in Milton, Florida, at that time with a private family gathering. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store