GALLIPOLIS — Betty M. Jones Rees, 92, Gallipolis, passed away in her home Monday, July 23, 2019.

The daughter of the late Maurice and Bernice (Davis) Jones, she was born June 11, 1927 in Monroeville. Betty retired from Kroger's where she was employed for over 40 years and really enjoyed the retiree get-togethers. She was a member of Simpson Methodist Church, Rio Grande, and she married David Lincoln Rees, who preceded her in death October 31, 2015. Together they enjoyed camping, gardening, and being members of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club. Betty was also an avid college basketball fan, watching every game she could find on television.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory a sister, Dorothy Cochrane, Volcano, California; four stepsons: David (Sharon) Rees, Gallipolis; Dwane Rees, Dean (Amee) Rees and Dwight (Christi) Rees, all of Rio Grande; granddaughters, Olivia and Lilly and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Helen Canaday, Wilda Mae Harris, Ruth O. Jones and brothers-in-law: Marshall Canaday, Claude Harris and Bob Cochrane and daughter-in-law, Connie Rees.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Rio Grande, Ohio. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

