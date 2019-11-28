GALLIPOLIS — Betty Jean Young Yovich, age 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on Monday afternoon, November 25, 2019 at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

She was born February 23, 1930 in Seaman, Ohio, daughter of the late Don Watson & Alta Lea (Eakins) Tolle.

Betty retired as the receptionist for National Bank & Trust in Wilmington and was a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star- Lisbon Chapter, and Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Citizens Center of Clinton County.

Surviving are children, Barbara (Ernie) Diller of Denver, Colorado, Kenneth (Diann) Young of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Cindy K (Mark) Harrison of Gallipolis; step-children, Joe (Patty) Hickey of Wilmington, Gerald (Barbara) Hickey of Wilmington, Diane (Lee) Smith of Bowersville, Ohio, Francie (Tim) Coan of Wilmington, James (Suzann) Yovich, Steven (Heidi) Yovich, and Merita (Rusty) Peters; grandchildren, Angie (Eric) De Bolt, Jason (Serena) Young, Staci (Kenya Craig) Friedlander, Emily (James) Conway, Beau (Brooke) Harrison, and Ory (Kendra) Harrison; 21 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 29 step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Capt. Robert Dale Young, on December 5, 1986, her second husband, Eli Yovich, on April 3, 2013, and her siblings, Bonnie Cyrus, Ray Tolle, Paul Tolle, and Mary Rothwell.

Funeral services will be held noon, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street at North Walnut Street, Wilmington with Rev. Dean Feldmeyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, December 2 at the church.

Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. To sign the online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.