GALLIPOLIS — Beulah R. Shepherd, 89, of Gallipolis, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. A graveside service for Beulah will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Flagsprings Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the graveside on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. at Willis Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and face masks are recommended.