CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Beverly Hall Boggs, 79, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, when Alzheimer's made it's final claim.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Evelyn Hall of Seaford, Delaware.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Boggs of Charleston, W.Va.; son, John Boggs of St. Albans, W.Va.; daughter, Kristin Boggs of Kanawha City, W.Va. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Jackson of Seaford, Delaware and brother, William (Rose) Hall of Newark, Delaware. She is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as hundreds of students.

Beverly was an honor graduate of University of Delaware and did further studies in the French language at a University in Algiers France. Later she received her Masters degree and beyond from the College of Graduate Studies. She taught grade levels from elementary to graduate studies in four different states and retired from Gallipolis City Schools, Gallipolis, Ohio. She received hundreds of affirmations from both students and parents throughout her career, as well as acknowledgments, recognitions and awards from faculty and professional organizations. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Churches USA where she taught Sunday School to all ages, served as circle leader, and President of the Women and Elder.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations and guidelines in place both locally and nationwide, a private family service to Honor the Life of Beverly will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. Todd Wright and Rev. John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your Presbyterian Church, your Public Library, or a .

In celebration of the writing lessons she was known for, please leave your message of condolence or favorite memory at snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.