GALLIPOLIS — Beverly Lynn Gaul, 71, of Gallipolis, passed away at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Arbors at Gallipolis.

Born October 1, 1949 in Huntington, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Victor and Edwina Vaughn Altizer. Beverly was a retired business education teacher from the Meigs Local Schools, having taught at Meigs High School. Beverly had a master's degree in business education. She was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. She had resided in the Gallipolis community for the past 33 years.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, F. William and Maria Gaul II, of Gallipolis, her two grandsons, Lee Gaul and Caden Gaul, both of Gallipolis; and her brother, D. Dorr Altizer, of Surprise, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral service. Cremation plans have been completed. The Gaul family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Arbors at Gallipolis for their wonderful care of Beverly. Cremeens-King Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 75 Grape Street, Gallipolis, is honored to serve the Gaul family.