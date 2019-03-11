GALLIPOLIS — Beverly Ann Martin Trout, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on March 11, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born on December 20, 1951 in Winchester, Kentucky, Beverly was the daughter of the late Oda and Wanda Lee Martin, who survives her in Gallipolis. Beverly married Raymond G. Trout, Jr. on January 12, 1972. She was a school bus driver for Guiding Hand, retiring after driving for twenty-seven years. Beverly was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She loved working outside and being around family.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Raymond Trout, Jr. of Gallipolis; mother, Wanda Martin of Gallipolis; sister, Kelly Smith of Gallipolis; two special nephews, Eric Daines of Crown City and Jared Smith of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Beverly will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Dave Dennison, Jim Ward, Jerry Scott, Mike Trout, Dean Martin, and Dallas Martin.

