RACINE — Cathy Lynn Carleton, 66, of Racine, died on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in the Holzer Medical Center Gallipolis and her husband William "Bill" Carleton, 76, of Racine, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the Holzer Medical Center Gallipolis.

A joint memorial graveside service for friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Carmel Cemetery. Jay Rees and John Westover will officiate. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.