ADDISON — Bill Harold Hood, 58, of Addison, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born on March 2, 1961 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Bill was the son of the late Larry Hood and Nancy (Myers) Hood, who survives him. On November 23, 1979, Bill married Brenda K. (Fife) Hood.

Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda K. Hood; children, Adam (Sarah) Hood and Emily Hood; grandchildren, Jaydyn Armstrong and Ian, Joel, and Kye Hood; mother, Nancy Hood; brother, Joe (Bobbi) Hood; sister, Liz (Richard) Rumley; mother-in-law, Anita Fife; sister-in-law, Linda (Wendell) Baylor; and nieces and nephews: Hannah (Mike) Burke and Jenna and Addy Burke; Jacob (Jessica) Rumley and Carter and Avery Rumley; L.J. Hood; Amy (Dave) Anderson and Cooper and Ava Anderson; and Ryan (Macyn) Baylor and Kezney and Nash Baylor.

In addition to his father Larry Hood, Bill was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Buddy Fife and grandparents, Harold and Ida Hood and James and Mary Myers.

Family was most important to Bill. He was happiest when spending time with his grandsons and his four dogs. Bill's second love was hunting, especially his trips to Colorado with close friends and family. He retired from AEP Gavin Plant.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home. Remarks by Roy Bickle will conclude the gathering at 8 p.m.

