CHESHIRE — Bill Kelley, 61, of Cheshire, passed away, at 2 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was Born April 21, 1957 in Elyria. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #650 of Pomeroy.

Bill is survived by his wife, Tonya Woodward Kelley, whom he married on September 12, 1987 in Bidwell, a son, Tyler (Rachael) Kelley, of Vinton, a daughter, Laura (Cody Hale) Kelley, of Thurman, grandchildren, Tytien, Harrison, and Milo, a brother, Jack (Tina) Kelley, of Harrisonville. A sister-in-law, Tammy Evans, a father-in-law, Tom Woodward, and a granddog, Kash also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis with Jon Thompson officiating. Friends may call an hour prior to the service.