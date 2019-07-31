JACKSON — Billy Arbaugh, 58, of Jackson, Ohio, formerly of Waterloo, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio.

Billy was born April 5, 1961, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late William and Virginia (Crawford) Arbaugh. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debra "Debbie" (Saunders) Arbaugh, whom he married March 24, 1987.

Mr. Arbaugh was a 1979 graduate of Symmes Valley High School, and attended Cincinnati State for engineering. He retired in 2015 from CSX as an engineer. Billy loved spending time with his family, he also enjoyed hunting, building bird houses and bluegrass music. He also loved his friends, especially his CSX family/friends. He was a member of Crossroads Pentecostal Church in Patriot, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: brother, Paul Arbaugh; sister, Linda Meadows.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: step-daughter, Cathy Christy; three grandchildren, Heather (Brent) Evert, Rachael (Gary) Furniss and Michael (Leslie) Harris; sister, Paula (Jeff) Miller; brother, David (Pat) Arbaugh; 10 great-grandchildren; his beloved pets, Otis and Annie; also special mention to his Aunt Judy Wilson and special friend, Danny Lovenguth and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be, 2 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Wow Church, Waterloo, with Pastor Doug Miller officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, noon until time of the service at the church. To offer the Arbaugh family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net