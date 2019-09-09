GLENWOOD, W.Va. — Billy R. Steele Jr., 65, of Glenwood, W.Va. died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, as a result of an accident.
Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. with JA Steele and Willie Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove, W.Va. with Masonic Graveside Rites performed by Masonic Lodge #68 AF & AM of Milton. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11-2 p.m., prior to the service.